Drought affects millions in Indonesia

Residents wait for their turn to collect clean water distributed by a non-governmental organisation at Galih Manah village in Cibarusah, West Java.

JAKARTA Millions of people across Indonesia are facing failed harvests and a shortage of clean water as a result of worsening drought conditions.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has predicted this year's dry season may go into the next month.

In Central Java, it is estimated that 1,235 villages in 266 districts will endure clean-water shortages during the dry season, said the Central Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

At least three reservoirs in the province have dried up and six others have low water levels, cutting supplies of water for irrigation and clean water for domestic use.

Water volumes in the reservoirs have steadily declined since the dry season arrived in the province in July.

The dried-up reservoirs are in Gebyar and Botok in Sragen regency, as well as Uling in Wonogiri regency.

"The six reservoirs that have low water levels are in Kembangan and Brambang in Sragen, Krisak in Wonogiri, Cacaban in Tegal, Gunungrowo in Pati as well as Lodan in Rembang," Central Java Water Resources Management Agency head Prasetyo Budhie Yuwono said on Monday.

BPBD Central Java has earmarked 600 million rupiah (S$61,000) for the distribution of clean water to 46 villages in 22 districts.

WATER TANKERS

BPBD Sabu Raijua has already started to distribute clean water to residents in 63 villages, using 335 water tankers.

However, its chief Pither Mara Rohi said supplies were still inadequate

As a long-term solution, the Sabu Raijua administration plans to build artificial lakes in every village in the regency.