Drowning caused Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s death: Dubai cops

A picture of actress Sridevi Kapoor outside her residence in Mumbai.

DUBAI Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who died in Dubai at the weekend aged 54, drowned in her hotel bathtub after passing out, Dubai police said yesterday.

"The death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai police tweeted, citing a post-mortem.

Initial reports had cited a heart attack as the cause of her death.

Police have now referred the case to the public prosecutor.

Sridevi - one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema - died Saturday night in Dubai, where she had been attending her nephew's wedding.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief in India from fans and fellow actors as well as condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself," actor Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter.

"I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am we will always remember you with love and respect," he added.

Fellow actor Ranveer Singh tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars".

Actress Alia Bhatt posted on Twitter: "Nothing makes sense. I have no words... just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you."

Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, appeared in around 300 films and was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for services to the movie industry.