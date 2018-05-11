Drug seizures up in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Border Guards laying out small bags of yaba recovered from a passenger bus at a checkpost along the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar highway in Teknaf.

TEKNAF, BANGLADESH: Huge quantities of meth are seeding unrest inside Bangladesh's refugee camps, as jobless Rohingya turn drug runners.

The little red methamphetamine pills, better known as 'yaba', are pouring westwards from Myanmar.

Rohingya refugees are moving them across Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, which hosts about one million of the stateless Muslim minority.

Bangladesh authorities say shootings, extortion and kidnappings linked to drug disputes are on the rise.

Over 100 Rohingya have been arrested on drug charges since August, when Myanmar's army expelled the Muslim minority into Bangladesh.

Drug seizures in Cox's Bazar are skyrocketing, as organised crime gangs recruit cheap and expendable labour.

In March, 1.8 million tablets were dumped on the Naf river shore by spooked traffickers. Days later, another 900,000 were found abandoned in boats. But a lot more are getting into Bangladesh undetected, according to the country's Department of Narcotics Control, which estimates 250 to 300 million pills will be popped this year.

Drug money is also blurring dividing lines, as ethnic Rakhine Buddhists - who helped force the Rohingya out - elbow into the racket.

With the price of a yaba pill tripling to more than US$3 (S$4) in Bangladesh "no one cares who is Buddhist or Rohingya", said a Bangladesh border guard commander.

Rohingya refugees are using drug money to claw their way out of poverty.

"I got involved five years ago after meeting a powerful local man," a Rohingya mule-turned-dealer told AFP.

The money got his family out of the refugee camp to an apartment in Cox's Bazar city.