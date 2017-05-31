Drug terrorists use found at Paris airport

PARIS: French customs officials revealed yesterday that they had intercepted 137kg of Captagon, dubbed the "jihadists' drug", at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris this year, a first for France.

Captagon, a type of amphetamine, is one of the most commonly used drugs among fighters in the Syrian war.

Customs officials at Charles de Gaulle discovered 350,000 Captagon pills weighing 70kg on Jan 4, hidden among industrial moulds exported from Lebanon.

They were apparently heading for the Czech Republic.

An investigation was launched by German and Czech authorities "and it revealed that the real intended destination was Saudi Arabia, by passing through Turkey", the agency said.

Another 67kg of the drug were found at the airport in February, hidden in steel moulds.

Captagon is classified by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as an "amphetamine-type stimulant" and is usually a blend of amphetamines, caffeine and other substances.