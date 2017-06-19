Dutch company set to start production of flying car

RAAMSDONKSVEER, NETHERLANDS From The Jetsons to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, flying cars have long captured the imagination. While several futuristic projects are under way in different countries, a Dutch design may be the first one soars into the skies.

After years of testing, the PAL-V company aims to pip its competitors.

It is poised to start production on what they bill as a world first: a three-wheeled gyrocopter-type vehicle which can carry two people and will be certified for use on the roads and in the skies.

The PAL-V (Personal Air and Land Vehicle) firm, based in Raamsdonksveer in the Netherlands, is aiming to deliver its first flying car to its first customer by the end of 2018.