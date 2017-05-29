Duterte continues to enforce  martial law

JOLO, PHILIPPINES Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will ignore the Supreme Court and Congress as he enforces martial law across the southern third of the country, despite the Constitution giving them oversight.

Mr Duterte on Tuesday imposed martial law in the Mindanao region, home to 20 million people, following deadly clashes in a mostly Muslim-populated city involving militants he said were trying to establish a caliphate for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"Until the police and the armed forces say the Philippines is safe, this martial law will continue.

"I will not listen to others. The Supreme Court, Congress, they are not here," he told soldiers.

"Are they the ones dying and losing blood, bleeding, haemorrhaging because there is no help, no reinforcement? It's not them."

The 1987 Constitution imposes limits on martial law to prevent a repeat of the abuses carried out under the regime of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was deposed by a famous "People Power" revolution the previous year.

The Constitution requires Congress to approve a president's declaration of martial law, and limits military rule for 60 days.

If a president wants to extend it, he or she must again get congressional endorsement.