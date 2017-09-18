Duterte likens Philippine human rights commissioner to a 'paedophile'

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has likened the nation's human rights commissioner to a "paedophile" for expressing concern over teenagers killed by police in a controversial war on drugs.

During a speech late on Saturday, Mr Duterte turned on Mr Jose Luis Gascon, the head of the Commission on Human Rights, following the recent deaths of two teenagers.

"That Gascon, how many days has he been saying: 'Teenager, teenager'? He is like a paedophile...

"Why are you so interested in teenagers? Are you a paedophile? I am questioning this. Are you gay or a paedophile?"

He also insisted that killing children was not exceptional, as he accused the rights chiefs and other critics of using the teenagers' deaths as part of a political opposition campaign.

"It is all politics. Why can't you move on to other issues that are besetting this country," Mr Duterte said.