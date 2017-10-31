Duterte would welcome Trump  'in the most righteous way'

Mr Duterte is all ears for what Mr Trump may say at the summit.

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday that he would deal with US President Donald Trump "in the most righteous way" when they meet next month to discuss regional security and Manila's war on drugs.

Mr Trump will travel to Asia on Nov 3 to 14 amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

He will be in Manila on the last leg of his trip, which includes visits to Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam to attend the Asean leaders' summit.

"It would be terrorism, cooperation between the two countries, the fight against drugs. I expect to be dealing with him on these topics, with the situation in the Korean peninsula being the main agenda," Mr Duterte said in a media briefing before leaving for Japan to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I would deal with President Trump in the most righteous way, welcome him as an important leader," he said.

"I would have to also listen to him, what he has to say."