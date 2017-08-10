Earthquake strikes Jiuzhaigou, killing 19

Chinese paramilitary police and rescue workers carrying survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province.

JIUZHAIGOU A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck a remote, mountainous part of China's south-western province of Sichuan, killing 19 people, including six tourists, and injuring 247, the provincial government said yesterday.

The quake hit a sparsely populated area 200km north-west of the city of Guangyuan late on Tuesday. It was also close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a tourist destination of pristine natural beauty.

Sichuan is frequently struck by tremors. A huge quake there in May 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

Yesterday, a separate quake of magnitude 6.6 hit a remote part of China's far north-western region of Xinjiang. The People's Daily said 32 people were injured in the mostly rural area.

The Sichuan government said rescuers were gradually evacuating tourists and residents who had been cut off by landslides.

At least six tourists were among those killed, the official China News Service said.

The Sichuan government said most of those injured were not seriously hurt.

Officials added that 45,000 tourists had been evacuated from the quake zone with just 1,000 more still waiting to leave.

The Tourism Development Committee in Sichuan province is collecting information about tourists in Jiuzhaigou, the China National Tourism Administration said in a notice.

As summer is a busy season and the number of tourists has increased greatly in recent days, the committee is cooperating with travel agencies and hotels to evacuate them.

A few dozen tourists were camped out at Jiuzhaigou airport, waiting for flights. The airport was open and beginning to evacaute people.

A traveller with a young daughter, who gave his family name as Li, said he was in his hotel when the earthquake hit.

"The walls and floor shook. Some things fell off the table," he said.

"The rescue services showed up quickly and gave us water and things to eat."