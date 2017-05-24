EDB, World Bank to start secondment programme

Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) is teaming up with the World Bank to roll out an industry secondment programme for players in the fast-emerging local infrastructure sector.

Under the new programme - to be unveiled in the coming months - companies can second their employees to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or the International Finance Corporation for a year-long stint.

DELEGATION

They will be delegated to various World Bank projects in developing economies, where they will be able to gain "a first-hand experience of the operating conditions and, at the same time, hone their project development and project financing skills", said Ms Fong Pin Fen, EDB director for cities, infrastructure and industrial solutions.

The move is part of Singapore's efforts to develop talent in the industry amid burgeoning infrastructure needs across the region.

-THE STRAITS TIMES

