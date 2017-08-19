Eerie silence in usually bustling Barcelona

People tending to a woman injured by a white van that ploughed through pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain. PHOTO: AFP

BARCELONA: British dance show contestant and actress Laila Rouass tweeted from inside a restaurant freezer where she was hiding to escape the Barcelona terrorist attack.

The actress, who has appeared in Holby City and Footballers' Wives, is on holiday in the city, reported the BBC.

The 46-year-old recounted her ordeal in a series of posts.

"In the middle of the attack," she wrote just after it had started.

"Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here."

Mrs Rouass said she also heard gunshots while inside the restaurant near Las Ramblas.

"Gunshots just heard. Armed police running down the street looking for someone," she tweeted.

Mrs Rouass ended her posts by tweeting: "Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona."

She hasn't posted any updates since Thursday evening, but the mood in Barcelona's old town was that of shock.

Stunned tourists dressed in shorts and T-shirts stood behind security tape in the early hours, witnesses to the shocking attack.

An eerie silence pervaded the centre of a city that would usually be bustling until the early hours.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 100 injured when a white van sped into the historic promenade, which was packed with tourists, knocking people down in a scene of chaos and horror.

Close to the statue of Christopher Columbus, which depicts the explorer pointing out to sea, a distressed Scottish couple in their 60s who watched the attack unfold studied the security cordon blocking off the street.

"We were sitting on the balcony of the hotel. We saw everything... the car... the panic everywhere," said the man, who did not want to be named, adding that they now could not get back to their hotel.

"The police, they arrived in two minutes, they were good," the woman said, staring blankly ahead.

"We had to talk with them."

As the city was bathed in sunshine hours earlier, Barcelona was shaken by the first attack on Spanish soil claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Its target was the crowd enjoying the summer afternoon, browsing stalls selling flowers and souvenirs along the central pathway of Las Ramblas, an avenue that stretches more than a kilometre towards the sea.

On a narrow street close by, 45-year-old Benjamin, a Barcelona resident, stood staring at the spot where the van hit a stall.

"Where we can see the forensic police working, in their white suits, that's where the van ran up against a kiosk," said the industrial mechanic.

In the city of 1.6 million people - where nine million tourists come to visit every year - several cruise ships were also waiting as passengers tried to return to the pier.

SHOW OF SOLIDARITY

The tragedy took the city by surprise: FC Barcelona was digesting a defeat to Real Madrid, the Catalan government was in the middle of its protracted fight for an independence referendum and security staff were striking at the airport.

But the city soon rallied in solidarity with those caught up in the devastation.

The strike was suspended, taxis offered rides free of charge and volunteers rushed to donate blood, according to local media.

Hotels close to Las Ramblas welcomed tourists, offering them shelter and blankets. - AFP

