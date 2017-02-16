Eight killed in Xinjiang attack

XINJIANG: Eight people were killed in a knife attack on a crowd in China's restive Xinjiang region, including three assailants who were gunned down by police, local officials said yesterday.

Ten other people were injured in the attack on Tuesday evening in Pishan county, according to an announcement issued by the government of the nearby city of Hotan.

Police sped to the scene within a minute of the attack, which remains under investigation, the announcement said, calling the attackers "rioters".