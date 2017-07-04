Elderly couple trapped for more than  24 hours in Ipoh shopping mall lift

IPOH: An elderly couple in Malaysia were stuck in a lift at a shopping mall in Ipoh for more than 24 hours, Malaysian media reported.

Mr Md Dahalan Baki, 74, and his wife, Mrs Ahadiyah Zakaria, 70, got stuck in the lift at an Ipoh mall at 11.30am on June 30, but were rescued only at 1pm the following day, The Star reported.

According to Malaysia's Kosmo newspaper, they had been shopping at a supermarket there for an hour.

The incident happened as they took the lift at the three-storey building to leave the supermarket.

The paper said the lift suddenly stopped working shortly after they entered and the the couple were trapped inside for 26 hours.

The couple were so traumatised that they have refused to speak to anyone - not even the police.

Their son-in-law, who wanted to be known only as Mr Shahrulnizam, said: "They have no comments and it would be appreciated if you give my in-laws some space.

"They are still traumatised by the incident and we have engaged a lawyer."

On Saturday, the couple's daughter had gone to the mall to look for her parents and found her father's car still in the parking lot.

She then went to the lift area with a security guard before hearing her father's voice feebly calling out for help.

The couple were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department.

They were weak when they came out of the lift and were taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for the mall said they were investigating the matter.

A check yesterday showed that all the lifts in the shopping mall were shut down for maintenance work.