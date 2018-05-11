Election over, Kedah starts bridging political divide

The three friends (from left) Mr Effendi Yakob, Mr Bahadun Salim and Mr Ahmad Tarmizi Din having breakfast the day after election.

It was way past bedtime but the hundreds of faces under a large white gazebo were bright as they cheered the historic victory of Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the election.

The supporters of the winning team were elated, while those who had backed their rivals were devastated. Yet, a few hours later, some in Kedah were already bridging the gap.

The morning after, three friends - each of whom had voted for a different political party - had breakfast.

Wearing a T-shirt bearing Dr Mahathir's face, cake seller Ahmad Tarmizi Din was all smiles as he munched on fritters and sipped coffee with Mr Bahadun Salim, who supports Barisan Nasional (BN), and Mr Effendi Yakob, who backs the Islamic party, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Mr Tarmizi, 48, said: "Tun Mahathir is awesome.

" I was so happy, I couldn't sleep all night."

Said Mr Bahadun, 65, a former civil servant: "And we are here to congratulate our brother. No anger, no jealousy."

Like Mr Tarmizi, Mr Effendi, 28 and a hawker, said: "Like all Malaysians, I want a change of government and, PAS has won more seats this time."

In Kedah, life appeared back to normal yesterday.

Farmers continued to work, oblivious to the two-day holiday declared by Dr Mahathir.

The "silent majority" , traditionally loyal to BN, had come out in full force to lodge their anger against rising costs and the sluggish economy.

Rice farmer Johari Zakaria, 53, told The Straits Times that he ditched BN for PH .

"We kampung folk may be simple, but not stupid. You make us suffer, out you go," he said.