End is near, says Philippine general of Marawi seige

MARAWI CITY, PHILIPPINES The Islamist militants holed up in the southern Philippines town of Marawi have been reduced to a "small resistance" after troops crippled their logistics and some fighters have fled from the battle, military officials said yesterday.

"In a few more days it could be over," Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano told ANC television on the 17th day of a siege by hundreds of militants who have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Major General Carlito Galvez, head of military command in the region, said government troops had entered three neighbourhoods from which the militants had pulled back after two weeks of defence that relied heavily on snipers.