EU ends cross-border roaming charges

PARIS: The European Union (EU) rang in the end of cross-border roaming charges for mobile phone users in the 28-nation bloc yesterday, hailing it as "one of (its) greatest and most tangible successes".

The move, more than a decade in the making, comes in time for the summer holidays when millions of Europeans will be on the move and is a public relations success at a time when the EU is under pressure from Brexit and other problems.

The EU "is about bringing people together and making their lives easier. The end of roaming charges is a true European success story", said European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

"From now on, citizens who travel within the EU will be able to call, text and connect on their mobile devices at the same price as they pay at home. Eliminating roaming charges is one of the greatest and most tangible successes of the EU."