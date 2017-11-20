EU foreign chief to meet Suu Kyi

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH The European Union's (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said yesterday she would discuss ways to end the Rohingya crisis with Ms Aung San Suu Kyi when she meets the Myanmar leader in Yangon.

Ms Mogherini and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe toured refugee camps along Bangladesh's border with Myanmar and heard harrowing testimony from displaced Rohingya there before their meeting today with Ms Suu Kyi.

Ms Mogherini said the delegation's two-day visit to Yangon and meeting with Ms Suu Kyi offered a chance to talk.