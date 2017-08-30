European and African leaders agree to tackle migration crisis

PARIS Europe's "big four" continental powers and three African states agreed a plan on Monday to tackle illegal human trafficking and support nations struggling to contain the flow of people across the desert and Mediterranean sea.

The 28-nation European Union has long struggled to reach a coherent answer to the influx of migrants fleeing war, poverty and political upheaval in the Middle East and Africa.

After hosting the leaders of Germany, Italy, Spain, Chad, Niger and Libya, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters: "We must all act together - from the source countries to Europe and passing by the transit countries, especially Libya - to be efficient. "