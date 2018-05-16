Evidence Najib received 1MDB funds ignored, probe panelists say

Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking via video conference at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Meeting in Tokyo.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that he was confident that prosecutors will be able to build up a strong case to bring charges against his predecessor Najib Razak over graft claims linked to debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Speaking via video conference at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Meeting in Tokyo, Dr Mahathir, 92, said: "We are slowly getting to the bottom of things and many of our senior officers are volunteering information accompanied, of course, by documents.

"We think that within a short while, we will have a case against him. We will be able to charge him."

Dr Mahathir added that he is facing the problem of "trying to trust people to investigate him", The Star reported.

"Some of these people who were with him had sided with him, and we do not know who is going to be loyal to this new government."

When asked if he might be willing to cut a deal to spare Mr Najib if he were to offer information that can recover part of the US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) allegedly lost by 1MDB, Dr Mahathir would only say: "No deal."

Dr Mahathir personally ordered travel restrictions on Mr Najib on Saturday after news spread that the latter was about to fly off to Jakarta for a break.

In a related development, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) found evidence in late 2015 that RM42 million (S$14 million) was transferred from a former subsidiary of 1MDB into an account of Mr Najib.

...Many of our senior officers are volunteering information accompanied, of course, by documents. Dr Mahathir on the probe into the 1MDB scandal

But its recommendation for further investigation was rejected by the then attorneygeneral, a member of a panel that reviewed the commission's case files told Reuters.

Mr Najib, who was ousted in a shock election loss on May 9, has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with alleged graft involving 1MDB, and insisted US$681 million of funds deposited in his personal bank account were a donation from a Saudi royal.

The RM42 million would be in addition to that sum.

In an interview with Reuters, panel member Lim Chee Wee said then Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali had been presented with evidence by MACC in 2015 that Mr Najib had received RM42 million from 1MDB unit SRC International.

Mr Apandi, who was replaced on Monday, declined to probe further, Mr Lim, a lawyer, said.

Mr Lim and panel member P. Sundramoorthy, a criminologist from the Malaysian Science University, also said that Mr Apandi declined repeated requests from MACC to seek legal assistance from foreign governments to trace missing funds from 1MDB.

MONEY TRAIL

Mr Lim said they were unable to follow the money trail because it went outside the country.

"We kept telling the AG... please make mutual legal assistance from other jurisdictions to find out the money trail in those jurisdictions.

"We knew the movement of money in Malaysia, but once it leaves Malaysia, we didn't know where the money went," Mr Lim added.

"Based on the panel review, we felt the case should not have been closed as there was compelling information to say that the case could be further investigated," Mr Sundramoorthy said.

The MACC, Mr Najib and Mr Apandi all declined comment.