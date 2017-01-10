Ex-Tekun Nasional CEO charged with corruption

SHAH ALAM Former Tekun Nasional chief executive officer and managing director Abdul Rahim Hassan yesterday claimed trial at the Sessions Court to soliciting and receiving graft two years ago.

Tekun Nasional is a financial services agency for micro and small entrepreneurs under the Ministry of Agriculture & Agro-based Industry in Malaysia.

Abdul Rahim is accused of soliciting RM36,000 (S$11,590) to help speed up the claims payment process of a debt collector company, amounting to RM360,000, on Jan 13, 2015.

The 62-year-old was also charged with accepting the same amount of money at the Kelab Shah Alam Selangor lobby on Jan 15, 2015, reported New Straits Times.

Bail was set at RM18,000. The trial has been fixed for March 13 to 17.