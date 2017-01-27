Executive actions Trump has taken so far

WASHINGTON: Since being sworn in last Friday, US President Donald Trump has moved swiftly and signed a number of executive orders to roll back predecessor Barack Obama's agenda.

FRIDAY, JAN 20

Mr Trump signed his first executive order targeting Mr Obama's signature healthcare reform plan. The order gave federal agencies broad powers to unwind regulations created under the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - including enforcement of penalty for people who fail to carry the health insurance that the law requires of most Americans.

MONDAY, JAN 23

He signed an executive order to formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, distancing the US from its Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. He said the pact will take jobs away from Americans and called the withdrawal "a great thing" for American workers.

Mr Trump also signalled his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Accord with Canada and Mexico. He warned he will ditch the pact unless the US gets "a fair deal".

TUESDAY, JAN 24

He signed orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key environmental actions of the Obama administration. The Keystone XL pipeline links Canadian oil sands in Alberta to refineries on the US Gulf coast. Mr Obama had blocked construction of a section of the pipeline for environmental reasons. As for the North Dakota pipeline project, the permit of Energy Transfer Partners was blocked after native Americans protested that it could contaminate water resources.

Mr Trump, who has said he is pro-life, also reinstated a rule that bans US foreign aid money from going to overseas non-government organisations that advocate abortion rights.

He also froze hiring of new federal workers, except for positions in national security, public safety and the military. He said the directive is a stop-gap way to control the growth of the government until his budget director recommends a plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce through attrition.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 25

Mr Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border to reduce illegal immigration. (See report below.)

He pledged to hire 10,000 more immigration officers and to revoke federal grant money to "sanctuary cities" which refuse to deport undocumented immigrants. Cities such as New York and Los Angeles offer some forms of protection to illegal immigrants.

Federal aid to those cities, often governed by Democrats, could now be at risk.