She was born with two spines and an extra set of legs protruding from her neck.

Fortunately for 10-month-old Dominique from the Ivory Coast, surgeons in Chicago successfully operated on her on March 8.

She has already started sitting up, said Ms Nancy Swabb (middle, carrying Dominique), her host in the US.

Dominique is expected to live a normal life, reported the South China Morning Post.