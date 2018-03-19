Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook faced new calls for regulation from the US Congress and was hit with questions about personal data safeguards on Saturday after reports a political consultant gained inappropriate access to 50 million users' data starting in 2014.

Facebook disclosed the issue in a blog post on Friday, hours before media reports that conservative-leaning Cambridge Analytica, a data company known for its work on Mr Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, was given access to the data and may not have deleted it.

The scrutiny presented a new threat to Facebook's reputation, which was already under attack over Russia's alleged use of Facebook tools to sway American voters before and after the 2016 US elections.

TESTIFY

"It's clear these platforms can't police themselves," Democratic US Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.

"They say 'trust us.' Mark Zuckerberg needs to testify before Senate Judiciary," she added, referring to Facebook's CEO and a committee she sits on.

Facebook said the root of the problem was that researchers and Cambridge Analytica lied to it and abused its policies, but critics threw blame at Facebook as well, demanding answers on behalf of users and calling for new regulation.

Facebook insisted the data was misused but not stolen because users gave permission, sparking a debate about what constitutes a hack that must be disclosed to customers.