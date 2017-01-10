Facebook group to spray paint improperly dressed women

PETALING JAYA A Facebook group has warned Hindu women in Malaysia to expect being sprayed with paint if "inappropriately dressed" at upcoming Thaipusam events.

The Thaipusam Spraying Group page creator Henry Barnabas posted photos of the backs of women in sarees, saying: "Warning to Hindu female patrons coming to Thaipusam festival, beware of being sprayed with aerosal paint if found inappropriate (sic) dressed..."

Thaipusam Task Force coordinator G. Gunaraj said it "will not condone such behaviour and will reach out to the police and enforcement officers".

He said: "The task force will discuss the best course of action and make a police report.