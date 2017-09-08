Facebook says Russia-based group paid for political US ads

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had found that an operation likely based in Russia spent US$100,000 (S$134,402) on thousands of US ads promoting divisive social and political messages in a two-year-period through May.

Facebook said that 3,000 ads and 470 "inauthentic" accounts and pages spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights. Another US$50,000 was spent on 2,200 "potentially politically related" ads, likely by Russians, Facebook said.