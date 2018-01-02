Facilities upgrade for Malaysia's KLIA to stem drop in rankings

PETALING JAYA Work on a total revamp of passenger facilities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will begin this year to stem its rapid drop in international rankings, said the overseeing body's top man.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) managing director Badlisham Ghazali said this is necessary to make KLIA efficient again.

KLIA was ranked 34th last year, compared with 24th in 2016 in a survey by Skytrax, a British-based consultancy.

Singapore's Changi Airport notched top spot for both years.

A check with the MAHB and Skytrax websites showed that KLIA's ranking had been steadily declining over the years, down from 4th position in 2008.

But KLIA was ranked 7th in the world for best airport staff service and tops for airport immigration service.

Mr Badlisham said the International Air Transport Association, which was commissioned to do a study on passenger congestion at KLIA, is due to submit its report this month.

AUTOMATION

Among others, it looked at automation as one way to ease congestion at KLIA's passenger check-in, security clearance and immigration/customs checkpoints.

Adding more boarding gates and introducing remote parking for aircraft with passengers moved to terminals in buses were also part of the study.