Fake Bieber faces 900 child sex charges

SYDNEY: A man posing online as pop superstar Justin Bieber was yesterday charged with more than 900 child sex offences in Australia after enticing young fans to send him explicit images, police said.

The 42-year-old used online platforms including Facebook and Skype to impersonate the chart-topping Canadian singer. His offences dated back nearly a decade.

"Detectives had been investigating a man who allegedly posed as Justin online in order to solicit explicit images from young children," Queensland state police said in a statement.

"As part of the investigation, a 42-year-old man had earlier been charged with a number of child sex offences including possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to groom persons under 16.

"After a thorough examination of the man's computer, he has been further charged with another 931 child sex offences."