Fall in number of international visitors to the US

WASHINGTON: The number of international visitors to the US through June fell sharply from last year, according to government data released on Wednesday.

According to the monthly report from the US Commerce Department's National Travel and Tourism Office, total foreign visitors fell 4 per cent compared with the first six months of last year, with travellers from Mexico down more than 9 per cent and from Britain down 6 per cent. But visits from Canada were up nearly 5 per cent.