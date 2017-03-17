Family allows Malaysia to manage Kim Jong Nam's remains

PETALING JAYA: The family of the murdered half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has given permission to the Malaysian Government to manage his remains, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim said.

"Further action on the body is yet to be decided," he told a press conference after launching a seminar at Kelab Shah Alam yesterday.

"However, for now, the family have given permission to our government to manage the body."

Mr Noor Rashid declined to elaborate on where and when discussions with Mr Kim Jong Nam's family took place.

He was commenting on whether Mr Kim Jong-nam's family had sought to claim the deceased's body following the revelation that a family member had handed over DNA samples for the process of identification.

"As of now, the body has been handed over to the Health Ministry," Mr Noor Rashid said.

"Any further action will be the Federal Government's prerogative."

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Kim Jong Nam's body had been identified based on DNA samples provided by a child of the deceased.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Najib Razak said Malaysia has not started formal negotiations with North Korea over the release of nine Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang.

"When the time comes, we will negotiate formally with North Korea," he said when asked about the status of negotiations with North Korea yesterday.

We find that our people there are safe. It's guaranteed and there is nothing to worry. Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak on the nine Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang

But Mr Najib said the Malaysians there had nothing to worry about.

"We find that our people there are safe. It's guaranteed and there is nothing to worry," he said.

The nine Malaysians currently in North Korea were barred from leaving the country after Pyongyang issued a travel ban on Malaysian citizens there last week.

Malaysian police have also obtained an Interpol red notice for the arrest of four North Koreans believed to be involved in the killing of Mr Kim Jong-nam, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.

"We have obtained the red notice for the four North Korean men who were at the airport during the incident.

"We believe they have since left for Pyongyang. We are hoping to get them through Interpol," he said yesterday..