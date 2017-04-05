Fancy paying $30 for one strawberry? Some people do in HK

Expensive overseas fruit is the latest food fad and status symbol in Hong Kong.

At the Yau Ma Tei fruit market, a Malaysian durian goes for HK$600 ($77) and Tasmanian cherries for HK$550.

At the high-end supermarket City Super, a single Japanese strawberry was recently priced at HK$168.

The beautifully packaged fruits are often bought as gifts to impress someone.

One customer said he spends around HK$2,000 on imported fruit each month for his family of four.