Fancy paying $30 for one strawberry? Some people do in HK

Pretty, sweet and pretty pricey
PHOTO: AFP
Apr 05, 2017 06:00 am

Expensive overseas fruit is the latest food fad and status symbol in Hong Kong.

At the Yau Ma Tei fruit market, a Malaysian durian goes for HK$600 ($77) and Tasmanian cherries for HK$550.

At the high-end supermarket City Super, a single Japanese strawberry was recently priced at HK$168.

The beautifully packaged fruits are often bought as gifts to impress someone.

One customer said he spends around HK$2,000 on imported fruit each month for his family  of four.

Chinese produce is not favoured, as many are wary of excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers. - AFP

HK closed, and all's quiet on trading front

