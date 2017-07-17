HONG KONG Clearing security at the Hong Kong International Airport will become speedier from September, but it is likely to come at a price. The airport is expected to unveil a special security channel for premium travellers, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The express security clearance service, however, does not include speedy immigration checks.

SCMP said the cost of faster security clearance will be borne by airlines, which would likely pass it on to passengers who are willing to pay more for speed.

The service will also be available to "non-premium passengers" - those with disabilities, pregnant women and senior citizens, SCMP reported, quoting the Airport Authority. These passengers will not be charged a fee for using the service.

Industry sources told SCMP that the airport will charge airlines an extra HK$20 (S$3.50) for passengers who use the express service, on top of a security charge of HK$45.

In the 2016 to 2017 financial year, 99 per cent of them queued for 4.5 minutes or less for security screening.