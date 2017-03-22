In FBI director Comey's own words

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday held an unusual open hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Here are key quotes from Mr Comey's testimony:

RUSSIA'S INTERFERENCE:

"I have been authorised by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government."

LEAKS OF CLASSIFIED INFORMATION:

"Leaks have always been a problem. I read over the weekend something from George Washington and Abraham Lincoln complaining about them. But I do think in the last six weeks, couple of months, there's been ... a lot of conversation about classified matters that's ending up in the media."

ON RUSSIA FAVOURING MR DONALD TRUMP OVER MRS HILLARY CLINTON:

"Putin hated Secretary Clinton so much that the flip side of that coin was he had a clear preference for the person running against the person he hated so much."

ON RUSSIAN HACKING:

"They'll be back in 2020 (presidential election). They may be back in 2018 (Congress election) and one of the lessons they may draw from this is that they were successful because they introduced chaos and division and discord."