Fed chair warns against forgetting crisis

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen said it is important not to forget the devastation caused by the global financial crisis and warned against undoing regulations put in place to prevent a repeat.

"We're now about a decade after the crisis first hit and memories tend to fade," Ms Yellen said in a conversation on the economy in London on Tuesday.

"I hope that won't be the case and those of us who lived through it remind the public that it's very important to have a safer, sounder financial system and it's essential to sustainable growth."

Because of regulations and processes put in place in the years since the start of the crisis, banks have much stronger capital and are able to withstand "enormous shocks" in the stress tests they are subjected to by the Fed, she said.

Ms Yellen's comments come at a time when US President Donald Trump's administration is pushing for massive deregulation across the economy, including for banks whose lending they say has been curtailed by the post-crisis regulatory burden.

She said that from the 1980s to the outbreak of the crisis, central bankers "were patting themselves on the back" because of the stable economic and financial conditions.