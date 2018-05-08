Fight for Malay vote in last leg of election campaign

The opposition has attracted good turnout at their rallies.

KUALA LUMPUR With two days to go for Malaysia's general election, politicians are fighting for the crucial ethnic Malay vote that Prime Minister Najib Razak is counting on to hold off a late surge from the opposition and win another term.

The opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) is led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a former prime minister who was once Mr Najib's mentor but turned against him and quit the Umno party.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) ruling coalition, which is dominated by Umno, and PH are both vying for the votes of Malay Muslims, who account for about 60 per cent of the population .

An Islamic group, Parti Islam seMalaysia, is also chasing these votes but - unlike the last election - it is not standing with the opposition alliance.

Mr Najib and his deputy have taken their campaign to the Malay rural heartland, playing up BN's role in protecting Islam and promoting Malay interests.

"If we look at the behaviour of one or two people (in the opposition), we cannot be confidentthey will look after our interests, especially the people in the rural areas, the interests of Islam and interests of the Malays," he told a rally on Sunday, according to state news agency Bernama.

Historically, Malays have largely been in favour of Umno and BN because of the decades of policies favouring them.

Many in the ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities favour the opposition.

But a recent survey by independent pollster Merdeka Center said BN's support among Malays has dropped by 8 per cent in peninsular Malaysia since the 2013 general election.

The fall in BN's support varied across states, it said. In Johor, it was down as much as 21 per cent.

"There will be significant movement of Malay voters across the (political) divide. I expect the margin of victory to be fine," said Mr Rashaad Ali, an analyst with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Mr Najib is expected to retain power, thanks to a first-past-the-post system that does not require winning the popular vote and support in rural areas, despite worries about the rising cost of living and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

His aide yesterday urged Malays to stay loyal to BN, and said the largely Chinese Democratic Action Party (DAP) was using Dr Mahathir, 92, to divide them.

"DAP are using the nonagenarian as camouflage to split the Malay vote. Should they win, they will never let Dr Mahathir become prime minister - they know him too well," Mr Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad said in a statement.

TOUGH TASK

Swinging the Malay vote from Umno will not be easy, especially in areas of Felda settlers, Malays who work for the national palm plantation operator Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and have been a rock-solid vote bank for BN.

At Gedangsa, a Felda settlement, a rally by local opposition leaders on Friday struggled to attract more than 70 residents.

Mr Zainal Amri, a 63-year-old settler, said: "Even without thinking, they will vote for Umno. Voting Umno is a tradition for Malays."

Still, corruption scandals, allegations of mismanagement and delays in payments to settlers by Felda have prompted some to switch to the opposition, a few people told Reuters.

Felda chairman Shahrir Abdul Samad, an Umno division chief in Johor, said the government-run agency has offered grants and will restructure debt to reduce the burden on settlers.