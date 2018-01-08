Fire And Fury writer says book will end Trump presidency

LONDON The author of a book that is highly critical of Mr Donald Trump's first year as US president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Mr Trump's time in the White House.

Mr Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House - that Mr Trump is not fit to do the job - is becoming a widely held view.

"I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect," he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

"The story I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can't do his job. Suddenly, people are going 'it is true, he has no clothes'. That is the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end... this presidency."

Mr Trump has dismissed the book as full of lies. It depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016 and aides who scorned his abilities.

Mr Trump took to Twitter on Friday to renew his attacks on Mr Wolff and on his own former top aide Steve Bannon who is quoted in the book.

"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," he said.

"He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!"