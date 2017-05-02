Fire damages Sweden mosque

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's largest Shiite mosque was badly damaged overnight in a suspected arson attack, police said yesterday.

Flames engulfed the Imam Ali Islamic Centre in the northern Stockholm suburb of Jakobsberg, a police spokesman said. There were no reports of injuries.

"It seems it was set ablaze from the outside," the TT news agency quoted a police spokesman as saying, adding that investigations were under way to determine if the motive was political.

Several mosques in Sweden have been targeted in recent years, but few perpetrators have been caught.