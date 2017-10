One person was killed and two were injured yesterday in a massive fire that destroyed one of Yangon's best-known hotels, sending dark smoke billowing over the centre of Myanmar's largest city. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which broke out around 3.20am at the teak-and-stone Kandawgyi Palace Hotel, the authorities said. The fire was mostly extinguished by 7am, and more than 140 guests were shifted to nearby hotels, reported Reuters.