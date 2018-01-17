'Fireworks' from Philippine volcano draw tourists as residents flee
Lava "fireworks" shooting from its crater are drawing tourists to the Philippines' most active volcano, authorities said yesterday, as scientists warned of a potential dangerous eruption within days.
Lava spurting from Mayon volcano, some 330km south-east of Manila, lit up the sky overnight on Monday, prompting official calls for evacuation of areas under threat, reported AFP.
