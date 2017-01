Japan's self-styled Tuna King has done it again - paying 74.2 million yen (S$914,000) for a single fish, reported AFP.

Sushi entrepreneur and head of the Sushizanmai chain Kiyoshi Kimura paid the top price at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market yesterday, bagging a prized 212kg bluefin tuna.

He had paid a record US$1.8 million (S$2.6 million) in 2013 for the threatened species.