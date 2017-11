US President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) enjoyed nine holes of golf yesterday ahead of a high-stakes summit on the North Korea crisis. The two world leaders played with Japan's world No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama (in blue) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Mr Trump, on his first stop in a 12-day trip to Asia, described Matsuyama, 25, as a "long ball hitter" but could not resist adding: "I hit the ball pretty long."