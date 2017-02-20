Five North Koreans involved in killing, say Malaysian police

Malaysian police showing information on Ri Ji Hyon, one of five suspects involved in the killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysian police said yesterday they believe five North Koreans were involved in the murder of the half-brother of leader Mr Kim Jong Un, with four having fled the country on the day of the killing.

Seoul said the announcement proved Pyongyang was behind the murder of Kim Jong Nam, who died after being squirted in the face with an unidentified liquid at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Monday.

Four North Korean men were being sought over the killing, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim told a press conference, in addition to their 46-year old compatriot Ri Jong Chol, who was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.

ENTERING MALAYSIA

Suspects Ri Ji Hyon, O Jong Gil, Ri Jae Nam and Hong Song Sac, aged between 33 and 57, entered Malaysia this month or late last month, the police chief said.

Officers have arrested one North Korean, an Indonesian woman and her Malaysian boyfriend, as well as a Vietnamese woman.