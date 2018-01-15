Flood situation in Johor worsens as 1,395 forced to evacuate

A village road in rural Beluru district in northern Sarawak looks more like a river due to the continual rain.

JOHOR BARU Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said that as of 8am yesterday, the worst flood-hit districts were Mersing with 1,261 evacuees, Segamat with 103 and Kota Tinggi with 31.

The victims are housed in 13 evacuation centres.

He said there were several road diversions in Mersing due to a landslip.

Three schools in Kluang were also cut off by flood waters, said Mr Ayub.

In east Malaysia, torrential rain has caused land subsidence near a longhouse in central Sarawak.

The state Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at 7am yesterday.

"There are 124 residents in the longhouse that has 21 adjoining living quarters," it said.

Fire and rescue teams are at the site, checking on the safety of the surroundings.