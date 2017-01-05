Floods force 23,000 people from homes in Malaysia

Terengganu (above) has been badly hit by floods, with 12,910 people forced to evacuate their homes.

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods in two north-eastern Malaysian states have forced almost 23,000 people from their homes and extra relief centres have been opened, rescue officials said yesterday.

Seasonal flooding hits Malaysia's east coast every year and regularly results in mass evacuations.

The latest round has forced authorities to evacuate 10,038 residents from Kelantan and 12,910 people from neighbouring Terengganu, officials said.

Heavy rain over the past five days has also caused 101 schools to be closed. Many roads are impassable and train services to some destinations in Kelantan have been suspended.

So far, no deaths have so far been reported in the two states.

Che Adam Abdul Rahman, the civil department force chief in Terengganu, said that the number of evacuees rose sharply to 12,910 from 4,352 the previous day.

They are being housed in 139 relief centres that provide food, drinks and medical aid, he added.

"It is still raining heavily. Some 30 village roads are closed and water levels at some places are about one metre deep and we are using boats to evacuate villagers," Mr Che Adam said.

In Kelantan, which suffered massive floods and major destruction of homes and infrastructure in December 2014, 10,038 people have been displaced by the latest flooding.

The figure rose from 4,906 on Tuesday, said Zainuddin Hussin, the chief of the state's civil department force.

Malaysia's worst flooding in decades in 2014 forced some 118,000 people to flee.