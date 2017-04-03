Flynn failed to disclose income from Russia

WASHINGTON Mr Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to documents released by the White House.

In a financial disclosure form signed by Mr Flynn on March 31, the former White House official listed speaking engagements to Russian entities, including the Kremlin-funded RT TV and Volga-Dnepr Airlines.

The form does not say how much he was paid, but the speeches are in a section titled "sources of compensation exceeding US$5,000 (S$7,000) in a year".

The speeches were not included in a form that Mr Flynn signed electronically on Feb 11, which the White House also released on Saturday.

The discrepancy on reporting income linked to Russia could add to Mr Flynn's legal woes.

The retired general, who was forced to resign after only 24 days, is under scrutiny for his contacts with Russian officials in a wider investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

He has requested immunity if he testifies before the intelligence committees of the US Senate and the House of Representatives, his lawyer Robert Kelner said last Thursday.

Mr Flynn was forced out on Feb 13 for failing to disclose talks with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak about US sanctions on Moscow and misleading Vice-President Mike Pence about the conversations, which occurred before Mr Trump took office.

Mr Trump said in a tweet that Democrats were pursuing investigations because they were upset about his Nov 8 victory over their party's candidate, Mrs Hillary Clinton.