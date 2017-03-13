Foreign policy experts slam travel ban

WASHINGTON Over 130 US foreign policy experts have denounced President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

They said it will undermine America's national security and interests as much as the original order barring travellers from some Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

"To Muslims - including those victimised by or fighting against ISIS - it will send a message that reinforces the propaganda... that falsely claims the United States is at war with Islam," read the letter by former government officials and experts.

"Welcoming Muslim refugees and travellers, by contrast, exposes the lies of terrorists and counters their warped vision," added the document.