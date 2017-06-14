Forget crises, Trump soaks in praise in surreal Cabinet meeting

WASHINGTON: One by one around the table, Mr Donald Trump's most senior officials spoke effusively about the US president as he sat beaming during the first formal gathering of the Cabinet at the White House yesterday.

The adulation contrasted with the difficulties the president has had since taking office.

Mr Trump has not passed a single major piece of legislation and has been faced with myriad crises, including an investigation into possible ties between his election campaign and Russian meddling in the race.

The spectacle prompted immediate ridicule on Twitter.