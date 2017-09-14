Former aide accuses exiled billionaire of rape

Billionaire businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York City, April 30, 2017

BEIJING: A former personal assistant to an exiled Chinese-born billionaire has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing him of raping her.

In the civil complaint lodged with the New York Supreme Court on Monday, the 28-year-old woman said she was "lured" by the businessman, Guo Wengui, to New York under the guise of a one-week business trip.

But she was then held "captive" and subjected to "repeated acts of mental cruelty and sexual violence", the suit says.

She is seeking US$140 million (S$188m) in compensation.

Guo, who lives in New York, denied the accusation, describing it as "fake".

The complaint says the Chinese national was told upon arrival in New York that she would work for the real estate tycoon.