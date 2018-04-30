Former beauty queen wants Malaysian voters to choose her for ability

TUARAN, MALAYSIA Former Malaysian beauty queen Jo Anna Henley Rampas wants voters to choose her for ability not looks.

The Parti Warisan Sabah candidate for the Kiulu state seat is a well-educated woman who comes from a long line of local leaders, reported the New Straits Times.

Ms Rampas was the focus of many, media and members of the public alike, after the nomination process on Saturday .

"I am not using my beauty to fish for votes," she said as the media made a beeline for her.

Ms Rampas will be facing Parti Bersatu Sabah's Joniston Bangkuai, who is defending the seat for Barisan Nasional (BN), Mr Terence Sinti of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Parti Cinta Sabah's Gaibin Ransoi.

The 29-year-old is unfazed by the tough competition .

"My grandfather on my mother's side was a community leader in Kiulu at one time, and my uncle Louis Rampas was a former state assemblyman here, for three terms. My mother stood as a BN candidate here as well, in 1994," she said.

Ms Rampas said she intended to work to increase the earnings of rubber tappers and fight for land grant issues in Kiulu.

"I really hope that people don't put too much emphasis on my looks, to the point that they think I am using it to get votes," she said.

The Kiulu state seat falls under the Tuaran parliamentary constituency and has 12,978 registered voters.