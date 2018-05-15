Former high ranking anti-graft officer lodges report against Najib

Two reports have been lodged against Mr Najib Razak for corruption yesterday as Dr Mahathir Mohamad (above) began his first day of work as Malaysia's new Prime Minister.

Two reports have been lodged against Mr Najib Razak (above) for corruption yesterday as Dr Mahathir Mohamad began his first day of work as Malaysia's new Prime Minister.

KUALA LUMPUR A former high ranking Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer has come forward to accuse former prime minister Najib Razak of graft.

Former MACC investigations and intelligence director Abdul Razak Idris lodged two reports with the agency yesterday morning.

One alleges Mr Najib had used his position for gratification and the other for allegedly owning unexplained properties, The Star reported.

"I will also discuss with the officers here if I should lodge another report here or with the police under Section 217 and 218 of the Penal Code where certain public servants saved a person from punishment or property from forfeiture," he told reporters before entering MACC's headquarters to lodge the reports.

"The reason I am lodging the reports today is so that the MACC can take swift action.

"We also don't know if the current Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad will be replaced by his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim," he added.

When asked why he decided to lodge a report now, Mr Abdul Razak claimed that it would have been of no use back then as no action would have been taken.

He added that it was also a "former boss" of his who urged him to lodge the reports, but declined to name this person.

"Some are also worried about me for boldly coming out to lodge a report, but it's alright.

"I'm already 69 years old. If I die, I die for the country," Mr Abdul Razak said.

Mr Najib's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition was defeated by Pakatan Harapan, led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in the May 9 general election.

It has also been reported that MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli has resigned.

RESIGNATION

According to a source, he submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government Ali Hamsa yesterday.

"Yes, a resignation letter has been handed in," the source told mStar Online, The Star's Bahasa Malaysia news portal.

Mr Dzulkifli, 52, was appointed as MACC chief in August 2016, replacing Mr Abu Kassim Mohamed.

When asked, Prime Minister Mahathir said Mr Dzulkifli opted to resign.

He said: "That is his choice. He may just be removed after an investigation, or he can resign, or take leave and go on a holiday.

"If the investigation reveals a case against him, then we will take action."

Other casualties of the change in government are Federal Land Development Authority chairman Shahrir Samad, attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali and Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Mr Shahrir resigned yesterday, Reuters reported.

Mr Apandi has been told to take a leave of absence and will be temporarily replaced by the Solicitor-General, said Dr Mahathir.

The Prime Minister said that although the Attorney-General's contract had recently been renewed, the government would go through the proper process to initiate investigations against Mr Apandi.

Mr Irwan has been transferred to another ministry, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Mr Hamsa.