Former Trump adviser Flynn subpoenaed

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena on Wednesday demanding documents related to Russia from President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ramping up its months' long investigation of Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

In a joint statement, Senators Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman, and Mark Warner, its top Democrat, said the committee had first requested the documents from retired Lieutenant-General Flynn in an April 28 letter, but he had declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the request.

Mr Warner said that the committee has been receiving documents as it investigates allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 election, something Moscow denies. But he said that some people were not complying "so we were going to take next steps".

The Trump administration denies any collusion with Russia.

Gen Flynn was forced to resign in February as Trump's national security adviser for failing to disclose the content of his talks with Mr Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the US, and then misleading Vice-President Mike Pence about the conversations.